Contributions made by women to feature at football's Super Saturday

The contribution women have made to the Milton Ulladulla Football Club is the main feature of the upcoming "Super Saturday".
Super Saturday [April 27] is being held as a tribute to all the women who played vital "behind the game" roles.
It's part of the Panthers' celebration of 40 years of women's football festivities.
The women and the men, for the first time in the club's Shoalhaven District Football Association's history, will play together on the one day.
The Panthers will play the Sussex Inlet Seahawks at Lighthouse Oval with matches to start at 12pm
Super Saturday kicks off with the third grade men at 12pm, followed by the reserve grade women at 1.30pm, reserve grade men at 3.10pm, first grade women at 4.50pm and first grade men at 6.30pm.
A great deal of the festivities will be held off the pitch.
This family fun day is a special shout-out to the mothers, daughters, sisters, partners, and friends who are the backbone of the Milton Ulladulla Football Club.
A raffle, offering up some wonderful prizes, will be held during the day.
As the sun sets, people can gather around the cozy warmth of our fire pits, hear some stories and "bask in the glow of lights and friendship".
Meanwhile, both the first grade men's and women's team will be out to get the vital competition points that are on offer.
The men have not won or lost a match this season after racking up two draws in a row.
The Panthers' women will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss last night [Tuesday] to Shoalhaven United.
