Arrests made as part of South Coast Police District's operation

A number of people have been arrested following an operation targeting property offences in the South Coast Police District.
Operation Beni, which ran from Friday April 19 to Sunday April 21, targeted stealing from motor vehicles and break and enter offences across the South Coast Police District and traffic offences in the Bay and Basin sector.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District, Traffic and Highway Patrol, the Dog Unit and the assistance of Police trail bikes took part.
During the operation, the following results were achieved:
South Coast Police District Acting Inspector Joel Latimer has welcomed the results and said Operation Beni is a great example of community and police coming together.
"Operation Beni is a direct result of consultation within the South Coast and Bay and Basin community. The operation has seen a number of people charged and brought before the courts."
"This isn't our first and won't be the last operation of its kind targeting property offences and we encourage the community to come forward with information."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.