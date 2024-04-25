People line the streets in Milton for memorable Anzac Day event

People of all ages marched and stood beside each other as one at today's Anzac Day commemorations at Milton.
The event, coordinated by the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch proved to be the perfect way to mark this most important occasion.
Crowds of people lined the Princes Highway in Milton to cheer the veterans, school groups, community volunteers and others on as they marched towards the memorial park for the wreath laying ceremony.
Midway through the service, after the march, the crowd started to cheer after President of Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch, Sean Phillips, commended all the school groups for taking part in the event.
He said "our future was in good hands" thanks to these students which the crowd supported by clapping.
The Anzac Day talk from Commander Damian Liberale from HMAS Albatross was another highlight of the event.
Cmdr Liberale talked about the sacrifice people made for us during times of conflict.
"I am with you today to remember those from Ulladulla, Milton and the surrounding district, of all generations, who have served our nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice - never again to return home to the land they loved and never again to see their family and friends," Cmdr Liberale said.
He also paid tribute to the Second World War veterans.
"Sadly, our World War Two service members are now very few in number. Known as the great generation - they helped our allies defeat hate, cruelty and greed in Europe and across the Indo-Pacific,"Cmdr Liberale said.
"These veterans, both women and men, who returned tempered by war took on the task of rebuilding Australia. We are all in their debt and we pay our respects to those of that generation who are still with us today."
Today's Anzac Day commemorations started off with a well attended Dawn Service in Ulladulla.
Suggestions are that it was one of the most well attended Dawn Services held by the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch.
As so many people turned up, the sub branch ran out of programs.
