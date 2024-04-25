Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Veterans continue to show age is not an issue when teeing off

By Staff Reporter
April 26 2024 - 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left - Captain Ron Sweaney congratulates winner Stan Izzard. Picture supplied
From left - Captain Ron Sweaney congratulates winner Stan Izzard. Picture supplied

A field of 56 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a Stableford Event recently and well done to Stan Izzard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.