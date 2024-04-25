Veterans continue to show age is not an issue when teeing off

A field of 56 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a Stableford Event recently and well done to Stan Izzard.
The 86 year old Mr Izzard, who scored 21 points, won the event with the remaining top spots all being highly contested.
There was a five-way countback of 20 points for the remaining place-getters.
Second place was awarded to Kevin Hodge, third place to Alan Edwards and fourth place to Roger Pullinger.
Roger Hall also scored 20 points, but missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Chris Hole on the second, Brian Morrison on the sixth and Michael Heighway on the ninth .
The four-ball wildcard was not won so jackpots to six-balls next week Wednesday May 1, when golfers will play a Single Stableford Event for the May Monthly Medal.
