Ulladulla student set to fly high thanks to scholarship win

Ulladulla's Harmony Boonaerts is set for a sky-high career after winning a prestigious scholarship.
She was recently named the Sydney Airport's recipient of the Trevor Gerber SYD100 Scholarship for 2024.
The 19-year-old will soon enter her first year of a Bachelor of Aviation Management at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).
Harmony said she has always been interested in aviation, after regularly camping near Moruya Airport as a youngster. She said watching the planes take off and land was the most exciting part of her school holidays.
"I love all things aviation; from the different types of aircraft to the atmosphere at an airport, and the feeling you get when you take off," she said.
"It's always been a passion of mine since I was a kid, and it's a dream come true to be named the newest recipient of the SYD100 Scholarship."
Harmony is a grateful scholarship recipient.
"The scholarship makes it so much more accessible for me to attend university," she said.
"Being from a regional area, living in the city away from family and friends and completing a degree was always going to be financially challenging.
"The scholarship takes that stress away and means I can focus on my studies without the worry."
She wants to thank everyone who has supported her.
"I can't wait to get started and I'm grateful to Sydney Airport and UNSW for being so supportive," she said.
"I am looking forward to entering the world of aviation, and in the future being part of a great bunch of women working in the industry."
Sydney Airport first introduced the Trevor Gerber SYD100 scholarship in 2020, in honour of the airport's centenary and former Chair Trevor Gerber and will award one full scholarship every year for a century.
The scholarship supports under-represented groups in the aviation industry, including people with diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds, women and Indigenous students.
Sydney Airport CEO Scott Charlton congratulated the scholarship winner.
"Supporting under-represented groups in the aviation industry through the SYD100 scholarship is something we're really proud of, and we're pleased to be presenting the 2024 SYD100 Scholarship to Harmony who is our fifth recipient," he said.
"Harmony embodies everything the SYD100 stands for and we look forward to seeing what great things come of her studies at UNSW."
Professor Brett Molesworth, Head of UNSW Aviation said the scholarship provided opportunities to students.
"The SYD100 Scholarship delivers an incredible platform that helps more students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education access a world-class education at UNSW," the professor said.
"We're thrilled that in its fifth year, the scholarship continues to go from strength-to-strength."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.