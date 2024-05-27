Milton Ulladulla Times
Panthers put in controlled performance to beat Culburra

By Damian McGill
Updated May 27 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 2:03pm
Milton's Jarrod Murray goes on the attack against Culburra.
Milton Ulladulla put in its "most controlled" performance of the Shoalhaven Football Association season to defeat Culburra on Saturday [May 25].

