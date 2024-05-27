Panthers put in controlled performance to beat Culburra

Milton Ulladulla put in its "most controlled" performance of the Shoalhaven Football Association season to defeat Culburra on Saturday [May 25].
The Panthers, at Culburra Oval, recorded a 2-nil victory - the team's second win of the season.
Coach Nick Palagyi said his team had a clear intent to make some corrections and bring new energy and focus into Saturday's match.
"Our shape and attention to a few key details was much more on point, and we maintained a good level of intensity throughout," the coach said.
"I thought our first half was solid, and after letting ourselves down for early periods in the last couple of matches, that was really important.
"Jarrod Murray had a great influence up front, and Zac Self had an awesome opening half. Most importantly, we looked like ourselves out there and that's what's been missing the last couple of weeks. "
First-half goals from Murray and Antonio Lavalle put the Panthers in control of the match.
Neither side could find the back of the net in the second half.
"Going into the second half we chased some improvements in the way we were defending and how proactive we were in certain attacking situations," the Milton coach said.
"Although we didn't increase the scoreline, I was really happy with the second half performance.
"You could see the lads really pushing hard to implement those small adjustments and there were a lot of moments in that second half that were a whisker away from resulting big chances."
Broc Barbaric really stood up physically and created some big moments for the Panthers and defensively Ray Gyorgy dominated his space and kept the Culburra attack quiet.
"It was a very strong team performance for us, and it confirms how confident we should be to push on now to put a run of performances together," the happy Milton coach said
"Last week we asked for a bit more and this week the lads definitely delivered."
