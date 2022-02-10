news, local-news,

THE always popular annual National Pet Adoption Month will once again be run by PETstock Nowra and Ulladulla in March. An initiative led by PETstock Assist aims to help change the lives of rescue pets in need of a permanent or temporary home, and of humans eagerly awaiting their perfect match. Over the past few years, the pet adoption landscape has experienced dramatic yet positive changes. Now, with thousands of Australians claiming the pet parent title, the industry is facing new challenges, where thousands of cats and kittens remain homeless. Every year 80,000 urban stray cats are killed by councils as a way of managing unowned animals. According to PetRescue, killing cats has the opposite effect as the remaining cats produce larger, healthier litters due to less competition for food sources. PETstock Assist's Charity and Events Lead, Jessica Curtis, says that after seven national adoption initiatives, it's important to review current trends within the landscape so that we can continue, as a nation, to break the cycle of pet homelessness in Australia. "The pet adoption landscape changes rapidly, and this year we're seeing more cats available for adoption compared to other animals, closely followed by large dogs and bonded pairs - animals that have entered rescue together and need to be adopted together," Jessica says. Read More: Nurses to go on strike Morning TV weatherman and animal welfare advocate, Sam Mac, has joined forces with PETstock Assist to help the thousands of homeless animals across the country find a place to call home, with his two rescue cats, Coco and Cleocatra, sitting proudly by his side. "I'm a big believer that we don't choose our adopted animals, they choose us," Sam said. "My cats are so unimpressed by everything I do. They sit there with solemn looks on their faces, judging my every move. But there's something about their nonchalance that I find so hilarious. "I believe that deep down they know you've given them a second chance at life, and they'll repay you forever." PETstock Assist encourages people to shift their thinking towards how they can make more sustainable choices, remove unfair biases towards pet adoption and address the crisis at hand by considering a pet that is most in need. "Growing your family to include an adopted cat, large dog or bonded pair will not only enrich your life, but also the life of the adopted pet by offering them a safe and loving environment to thrive in," Jessica said. "If you're not able to adopt, there are several ways that you can help solve pet homelessness in Australia. "By fostering or volunteering at your local rescue group, you're not only providing a safe place or care for an animal in need, but you're also creating space for stray animals seeking." Read More: Talented sisters take to the stage For more details on PETstock Assist's National Pet Adoption Month visit petstock.com.au in March. Community members are encouraged to head into selected stores on Saturday March 19 March to meet rescue pets available for adoption or fostering.

