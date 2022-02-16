news, local-news,

NOT only will you be supporting a good cause but you will get the chance to win a new car at an upcoming charity golf day. The "Adam and Alex Golf Day and Cancer Fundraiser" on Friday, February 25 at Mollymook Hilltop Golf Club, Clifford Close Mollymook promises to be a great community event. The event aims to raise money to help find a cure for cancer. All proceeds will go to supporting the Charlie Teo Foundation and GI Cancer Research Foundation. Places are limited - so get in quick. Who knows - with one accurate swing you may drive home on a new car. Alan May Holden Ulladulla will donate a new car for every hole in one at the 9th hole. RSVP to either David Munro at allmaint@bigpond.net.au or 0431 702 979 and John Paduano at johnpaduano@gmail.com or 0450 172 451. The day gets underway at 9am with breakfast with 10am shotgun start. The men will play a four-ball game and the women an ambrose format. Your $110 includes golf, breakfast, drinks, and a donation to charities. You can stay around afterward and listen to the band that will be playing after golf. There will be prizes, raffles and auctions after the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/a19f94da-12ef-4753-8bd3-cccfbe4a762f.JPG/r0_32_798_483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg