Shoalhaven City Council's neighbourhood agenda is once again full of interesting snippets. From what to do with old shoes and boating facilities to a new sports ground and meeting times - there are lots of things on the agenda. Council has entered a partnership with the UNSW SMaRT Centre to construct a new recycling facility called MICROFactorie. The new facility will remanufacture waste plastics, glass and mattresses into ceramic tiles and other forms of furnishings. Products like tiles, kitchen benches and tabletops will be available to be purchased and used in homes. Council will commence the construction of the Green ceramics MICROFactorie in early 2022 and anticipates the new facility to be completed by late 2022. Read more here At the council meeting, on January 25, Council adopted a schedule of Ordinary Meeting dates providing for two meetings per month held on a Monday. A future review will be undertaken to evaluate the success of the change from committees meetings to ordinary meetings. Go here for information on upcoming meetings, how to make a deputation and to live stream a Council meeting visit is available in the link below. Council is pleased to report that the first sod was recently turned for the Artie Smith Oval upgrade. The facilities will include: Read more here Have your say by completing the online survey on boating issues affecting the environmental, social, cultural and economic values of the area. Be sure to hit subscribe to say informed about the Coastal Management Program The online survey closes on Sunday February 27. Have your say here A number of swim carnivals are taking place across our Shoalhaven Swim, Sport, Fitness facilities throughout February and March. Some facilities will be closed to the public for the duration of the carnival. At other facilities, casual swimming and lane availability will be limited. We encourage you to phone ahead prior to your visit. See the carnival program here Old shoes can be recycled for free at council's Recycling and Waste Depots. Council accepts a large range of textiles, including old shoes and handbags that cannot be donated or reused. Learn more here

