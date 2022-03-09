Council waives disposal costs for flood damaged waste

news, local-news,

Council has waived disposal costs for flood damaged waste effective immediately. In support of the clean-up effort, waste directly caused by the severe weather events and floods in the Shoalhaven in early March, can be disposed of free of charge at any Council Recycling and Waste Depot until the close of business on March 31. Residents will be required to sign a declaration at the waste depot that the waste being disposed of is a result of the "2022 March East Coast Low severe weather and flooding event". The Shoalhaven community has shown such incredible resilience during yet another challenging event. Providing free tipping of flood damaged waste is a crucial step in the recovery phase for the whole community. Visit councils Recycling and Waste Depots page for a list of depots and operating hours.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/94cc7779-900d-4cdf-8b01-496f5e6b134a.jpg/r3_119_1138_760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg