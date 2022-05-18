Jindelara Cottage a winner no matter the election result

THE Ulladulla based Jindelara Cottage will benefit from the upcoming Federal Election no matter the result.
Two of the major candidates for Gilmore, incumbent member Fiona Phillips, and the Coalition's candidate Andrew Constance have both made identical funding announcements for the highly respected facility, run by the Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation.
The group is now working on plan to expand the facility after securing some land and needed funding.
Mrs Phillips announced an Albanese Labor Government [above] will provide support to Jindelara Cottage to improve disability care services in Milton-Ulladulla and across the wider South Coast.
She said Labor has committed to supporting Jindelara with $638,000 which will go towards helping to build a purpose-built residence for people with a disability, upon land already purchased with the support of Shoalhaven City Council.
Mr Constance [above] recently announced that the Morrison Government committed $638,000 to the expansion of Jindelara Cottage, if re-elected, providing greater residential accommodation for people with disabilities from across the region.
Both candidates appreciate what Jindelara and the foundation does for the community.
"Jindelara is an exceptional service supporting people with disabilities, their families and their carers and it's without hesitation that we would match the support and funding from the community," Mr Constance said.
"I want to pay tribute to the Lions, Apex and Rotary and to everyone else who gives of their time to this cause."
Mrs Phillips said she was proud to help such an important community organisation.
"I'm really happy to announce that an Albanese Labor Government will back in Jindelara and the fantastic Lions Ulladulla and Districts Community Foundation so that we can improve the already excellent level of care at this facility," she said.
"A purpose-built residence for people with a disability right next to a respite care facility means better care and a better life for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.
"Lions Ulladulla and Districts make me proud to be a member of our South Coast community because of the work they support at Jindelara every day. I'll make sure they'll get the $638,000 they need to build this facility under an Albanese Labor Government."
