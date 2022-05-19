Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shaun Wessel's experience on The Voice end on high note

May 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Wessel: Image Channel Seven's The Voice

SHAUN Wessel's journey on The Voice might be over but his passion for music remains strong and he now wants to encourage others to follow a similar path.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.