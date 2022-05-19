SHAUN Wessel's journey on The Voice might be over but his passion for music remains strong and he now wants to encourage others to follow a similar path.
You get the impression that his passion for performing is now even stronger than when he started with the popular television show a few weeks ago.
Advertisement
The Kings Point based carpenter now really wants to encourage others, particularly young musicians, to back themselves and give something like Channel Seven's The Voice a go.
"I am the last person many people would have thought to be a performer - I am just a knockabout bloke - just your average bloke but I have so much passion for music," he said.
"My advice to others if you love music and feel you are up to it then to try it [something like The Voice] and just give it a go.
Shaun stunned the judges with his first performance and he was sent straight into the battle-round.
He was then pitched against Thando Sikwila in the battle-round and they performed 'Beggin' by Mneskin
"It was a great performance and we got great feedback,"' Shaun said.
"It was almost a duet - not a battle.
"I gave it my best and I started on a good note and finished on a good note."
Shaun and Thando are now talking about performing again in the future and perhaps making an album.
He has a great friendship with Thando and many others.
"All the contestants on The Voice were just nice people," he said.
"I made great connections for future gigs and got great feedback from the producers
"I was told I have a unique style and they [the producer] had never heard a voice like mine in 11 seasons."
His coach Keith Urban was a great help and supporter.
"Keith gave me a nice handshake and a man hug afterwards. He said to me 'I know we have not seen the last of you', which was nice," Shaun said
"Keith was a great coach and a lovely helpful bloke. He filled me with confidence and I learnt how to deal with nerves."
Advertisement
He is now preparing for a tour with his band Tall Shaun & the Resolution Blues - above.
The first gig of the tour is in Nowra on July 16 at El Horses - get your tickets here.
The tour goes right through the September and includes a home town gig on July 30 at the Milton Theatre - details to come.
Shaun lending his voice to a MS event on Saturday June 4 at The Barn on The Ridge - watch this space for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.