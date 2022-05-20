Shoalhaven Business Awards 2022 entries are now open and people are encouraged to enter.
The Shoalhaven Business Awards is the region's most anticipated annual business event, and this year it is even more so after everything that businesses have faced over the past 12 months.
Businesses, just by entering the awards, get the opportunity to review your business operations, reconnect with your vision and strategy, and measure performance against objectives
Many entrants see the awards as a time for forced self-assessment, which helps keep them accountable to their goals.
To enter the awards you can access the online portal - here.
Aligned categories
The winners of these categories will go on to represent the Shoalhaven and compete in the Illawarra Business Awards.
The categories are:
Non-aligned category
