Date set for completion of lighthouse project

Works to improve the amenity at Ulladulla's Warden Head Lighthouse should be completed by September this year.
The project, managed by Crown Lands, will deliver new viewing platforms, car parking, pathways and associated landscaping.
Work commenced earlier this month and for the duration of the works, the lighthouse and viewing area will be closed to public access.
The walking tracks around the lighthouse reserve will remain open but will terminate at the project footprint at the lighthouse.
A fence will be installed at the last carpark heading along Deering Street to the lighthouse to prevent vehicles driving up to the project footprint and being restricted due to tight turning circles.
The need to advance the improvement efforts of the Warden Head Lighthouse is a grassroots, community-led project driven by the Ulladulla Lighthouse Group.
The group convenes regularly to discuss issues relating to the site.
With the aim to improve the useability of the site and increase safety for residents and visitors, the group plays an active role in advocating for improvements, including applying for funding for the development of a Master Plan.
