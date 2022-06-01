Helping homeless people is the major aim of this year's St Vincent de Paul Society's Winter Appeal in the Ulladulla area.
The Ulladulla conference, the welfare branch of Vinnies, is being asked to help more homeless people than ever before.
Advertisement
At least 24 homeless people a week come to Vinnies seeking assistance which is "a marked increase" from previous years.
Treasurer Paul Fleming explained that winter is a peak time for the Ulladulla conference.
He said the people they support really need the community's generosity this winter.
"It [winter] is a peak time for people's needs," he said.
"We are targeting homelessness and need food and fuel vouchers because people are living in their cars.
"We are seeing people who have never needed welfare before."
Vinnies also need donations to help people pay their rent.
"A lot of new faces are coming in to get help," volunteer Maureen Dews adds.
There has been a noticeable increase of single men coming in for support.
Many of the men live in their cars.
"People don't know about all those men sleeping in cars and we only know because they come here to see what assistance we can give them," volunteer Neil Parker said.
Neil has been a Vinnies volunteer for 14-years, Maureen for five-years and Paul is only a recent volunteer.
All Vinnies volunteers just want to help people - no matter what they may face.
Vinnies' Ulladulla welfare office is located at 251 Green Street and the volunteers are there to help.
"The most important thing is the need for empathy," Neil said.
"You show that you are there to listen, you listen to their problems and then you decide how we can help and what we can do."
A person may need food or assistance with bills and Vinnies will help.
Advertisement
Vinnies can also refer people to other agencies.
Neil added volunteers were also sympathetic and understanding.
Paul stressed that money donated in the local area stays in the local area.
"Every dollar collected stays right here in the local community," Paul said.
"We are going to buy swags and blankets. We also want to help people with fuel costs."
Vinnies' EFTPOS
Advertisement
Account name: SVDP NSW Conference Ulladulla
Agent Code: 46-415
BSB: 062-000
A/C: 1988 9862
Or directly by calling at Vinnies office, located at 251 Green Street in Ulladulla, between 10am-noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Donations can also be put in the donor's box at Catholic Church in Ulladulla.
Advertisement
Maureen [above] enjoys being a volunteer and thinks more people should also volunteer their time.
All three said if people cannot donate money that they may be able to donate time.
Neil [above] said sometimes you can have stressful experiences but in general being a Vinnies volunteer was rewarding.
"When a person comes in here sad and without a smile on their face but then walks out happy it's very rewarding," Neil said.
Advertisement
He added people do not have to be members of the Catholic Church to volunteer for Vinnies.
If you want to volunteer for the welfare branch come into the Green Street office or call 44 555 666.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.