Roos get the jump on the strong finishing Dockers

The Figtree Kangaroos got the jump on the Ulladulla Dockers in the first quarter of their Australian football match on Saturday and the visitors never looked back.
The Dockers hosted the Kangaroos, on Saturday May 4, in a South Coast Australian Football League reserve grade match at the Ulladulla Sports Park, and a dominate first quarter from the visitors had the home-side on the back foot from the start.
Figtree put 34 points on the board in the first quarter compared to the home side's one behind.
The Roos ended up winning the match 14.13.97 to 5.8.38 and going on some of the supplied photos - the surface looked wet and heavy.
The Dockers never gave up and its best quarters were the last two.
Ulladulla tightened things up in the third quarter to hold the opposition to 1.5.11 to 1.2.8 and then kicked 3.1.19 to 4.3.27 in the final quarter.
Adam Staunton, Mitchell Donohue, Reef Keen, Taj Treweek and Brayden Atkins kicked goals for the Dockers
Brayden Atkins, Dan Hall, Taj Treweek, Tyler McCabe, Tim Bransgrove and Gus Boland were named best on ground for the Dockers,
