Council seeks public comment on Narrawallee Beach dog access arrangements

Shoalhaven City Council is seeking public comment on proposed permanent dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach.
The findings of a new Review of Environmental Factors [REF] indicate that formalising the current interim access arrangements is the most appropriate way to manage dogs on the beach.
The proposed permanent dog access arrangements will be on exhibition from now to Sunday June 2.
While, under NSW law, a REF cannot be adjusted by community consultation, any comments received will be provided to councillors prior to a final decision on the permanent dog access arrangements.
Director City Lifestyles, Jane Lewis, said dogs on Narrawallee Beach had attracted a significant amount of interest across the Shoalhaven in recent years.
"Council needs to strike a balance between environmental protection and a range of other uses at this location," Ms Lewis said.
"Narrawallee is obviously a popular spot for dog owners, and we also need to consider young families and those people who simply want to sit back and relax without having to worry about unwanted interactions with dogs on the beach," she said.
"We are confident the proposed solution allows us to cater for all those uses with an acceptable impact on the local environment."
Those people wanting to comment on the proposed permanent dog access arrangements are encouraged to visit Shoalhaven City Council's Get Involved community engagement page before midnight on Sunday June 2 . They will be asked to complete a short survey and will also have the opportunity to provide additional comments.
A report on permanent dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach is expected to go to council's July 2024 meeting. Interim dog access arrangements will remain in place during the exhibition period and until a final decision is made by Council.
Council resolved at its meeting on November 6 2023 to introduce interim dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach after the Land and Environment Court ruled the prior access arrangements were of 'no force and effect'. Previous arrangements included access to the off-leash area from Surfers Avenue.
Under the interim arrangements, dogs are permitted to be off-leash from the Matron Porter Drive beach access track north to the unnamed island approximately half-way along Narrawallee Beach.
The Review of Environmental Factors process identified that the area around Narrawallee Inlet is an important nesting area for threatened shorebirds and the northern end of the beach and Narrawallee Inlet Reserve needs to remain off-limits to dogs.
The very southern end of the beach will also need to remain dog-prohibited at all times. The intertidal zone (including the rocky outcrops) at the very southern end of the beach provides shorebird foraging while the area between the Surfers Avenue stairway and the Victor Avenue stairway is used regularly by young families and others for swimming.
"There has been a high level of compliance with the interim arrangements and we believe dog owners have been doing an excellent job of cleaning up after their dogs and removing rubbish from the beach," Ms Lewis said.
"Shoalhaven residents take a great deal of pride in their beaches and Narrawallee Beach is no exception. I think that sense of pride and a willingness to share the space with other users has been well and truly proven," she said.
"Council doesn't have a set agenda whether it be to open up beaches to dogs or to close them to dogs.
"We will continue to look at dog access arrangements on a case by case basis because we recognise the value of these coastal areas. We want to protect what makes them special, but at the same time we want people to enjoy them."
