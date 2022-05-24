Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ringers Western World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft at Willinga Park

Updated May 24 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent 2022 Ringers Western World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft can only be described as an overwhelming success.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.