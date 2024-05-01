Ulladulla High School runner to make international debut

Jessica Kann, fresh from her first Australian National Track and Field Championship medal, is now looking forward to making her international debut.
The strong middle distance runner, recently won a bronze medal at the national championships held in Adelaide in the 3000 metres. This follows the news that she got a place in the Regional Australian Team to compete at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva, Fiji.
Jessica, who turns 15-years-of-age soon, is rightly proud of her first national track medal and getting the chance to make her international debut.
She has now taken part in two national track competitions and two national cross country championships.
In 2022 she came third at the national cross country titles but had not achieved a podium finish at the national track competition before.
"I am so happy with my first track medal. I wanted to get into the top five, but I am so pumped up about getting a medal," the Ulladulla High School student said.
She ran an equal personal best time of 10.00 minutes flat in the 3000 metres to take the bronze in the under 16s girls section.
Jessica said she was five seconds away from silver and her goal now is to reach a higher spot in her next national competition.
She was also fourth in the 1500m with a time of 4.48 minutes and took three seconds off her previous personal best time.
The star local runner was ranked only 11th in the 1500m and fifth in the 3000m going into nationals.
"I never expected to get fourth in the 1500m," Jess said.
Her main attention now is on Fiji.
"I am so excited about running in Fiji. This is going to be my first international event and will be a real good experience," she said.
She will compete in the 1500m and 3000m in Fiji.
To prepare for her international debut, Jessica will continue to train six days a week and will take part in the school cross country season as well.
"Things are working well and so we won't be changing it," she said in regard to her Fiji preparations.
In Fiji, Jessica will be competing in the under 18s age group even though she is still under 16-years.
The Ulladulla High student was guided to national success by coach Andae Kalemusic as part of the limitless Track Team.
Jessica maintains her love of athletes and she has "people in her corner" who support and guide her.
