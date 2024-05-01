Urgent call made to clean up Chinaman's Island

Chinaman's Island is now an environmental disaster with asbestos all over the place, according to a concerned local resident.
Time and bushfires have taken a toll on the cabins located on the island near Lake Conjola and the concerned local resident hopes something will be done soon to remedy the situation.
The resident wants the island to be cleaned up as soon as possible.
Shoalhaven City Council is aware of the matter and is currently determining a development application [DA] for the demolition of four of the five cottages and associated structures on Chinaman's Island.
Council, however, cannot make much of a comment on the outcome of an assessment until it is completed and a determination has been reached.
"This application proposes remediation clean-up of the site. There is one cottage that is proposed to remain as it is still under a permissive occupancy permit with Crown Lands," a council spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, a person with a long period of ownership, residence and interest in Chinaman's Island and formerly a holder of a permissive occupancy said in a submission, made as part of the DA process, that there was only one way forward.
"In reality, there appears to be no other option but to demolish the four properties," the former permissive occupancy holder said.
According to an environmental report in the DA application, Chinaman's Island simply isn't suitable for residences or holiday homes.
"The intention of removing the cottages is to ultimately return the island to its natural state," the report read.
"The site is severely constrained and not considered suitable for ongoing residential use, noting the island is flood prone, bushfire prone, containing biodiversity... is not connected to reticulated water or sewer, and lacks easy access in case of emergency."
