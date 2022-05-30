CrossFit Huey's Melissa [Mel] Van Antwerpen is in the form of her life - as shown by her efforts in a major tournament.
Mel recently took part in the Torian Pro in Brisbane - a cross-fit event she had been trying to get a place in for 10-years.
She partnered with Amy Valentine and they made Master pairs' 35 to 49-year final.
"We did five workouts in three days to qualify for the final and only the top 10 got through," she said.
"We placed fourth in our final by less than a second to place us sixth overall."
Their team was called City to Surf.
"Amy is a tourist from Narellan and she comes and trains with me every Christmas," Mel, who is the Ulladulla based CrossFit Huey's Head Coach and founder, said.
Mel is now determined to make sure this will not be her first and last Torian Pro.
"I am in the best form of my life and at 43-years of age this is the fittest than ever been," she said
"We will have to work very hard to make the Torian Pro again.
"We have work to do and I think we can do it."
She explains that making the Torian is so hard because it's an international class event.
Only "the best of the best" compete at the Torian Pro and people from all over the Oceania region take part.
The world's best cross fit exponents, like Australian champion Tia-Clair Toomey, take part in the Torian.
"She [Tia-Clair Toomey] is like a hero to us cross-fitters," Mel explained.
Experts say Toomey is "flirting with cross-fit immortality as she has won every event through two days of competition at the Torian Pro".
The bond between all the competitors also struck Mel.
She said when someone is struggling their fellow competitors cheer them on and encourage them.
The event was memorable to Mel for two other important reasons.
Her children Nellie and Angus got to watch their mum compete at this world-class event.
The team from CrossFit Huey organised a fundraiser to help Mel meet her travel costs.
They also paid to get her children Nellie and Angus up to the event.
Nellie after watching so many strong women, including her mum, compete has now taken up cross fit.
