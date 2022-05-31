Shoalhaven Assistance and Support Incorporated is planning a month of activities 'Shoalhaven Goes Gold' in August and September to raise funds for Neuroblastoma Research and for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres.
These events were planned for the last two years but did not proceed due to COVID-19.
Advertisement
There are six events planned during this golden month.
Two are for Neuroblastoma Research and four are to raise funds for the chemotherapy wards in the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres.
Top of the wish list is televisions with remote headsets, which many of the Sydney Cancer Care Centres have but not our local care centres.
The events for Neuroblastoma are in memory of Georgia Fletcher, a local angel, who passed from this aggressive cancer in June, 2021 at the age of 12-years.There will be a high tea at the Homestead in Berry on Friday August 26 from 10am to 12pm and a family games night with entertainment form Serenity Pavitt, prizes and dinner at Sussex Inlet Bowling Club on Sunday, September 18 from 4pm tol 7.30 pm.
The four events to raise funds for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres will start with a free family concert in Harry Sawkins Park on Saturday, September 3 from 9.30am to 4pm.
The event will feature entertainment from many local groups, including the Doonooch Aboriginal Dancers, the Shoalhaven Concert Band, NUKEM, Elton Joel, Jacqui Boyd, Love and Able, the Drifting Dooligahs, Tayah Lawson, Shoalhaven Community Choir, AMTC - Songs from Mamma Mia and Circus 35 Deg South.
There will be food and market stalls, activities for children, a best dressed dog competition and a chance to write on the Wall of Remembrance and Thank You to the Cancer Care Centre.
Then there will also be a Fashion Parade and lunch at Worrigee Sports Club on Tuesday, September 6, featuring clothes from the Golden Girls, entertainment from Richard O'Neil and our guest model, Abby Hopkins.
The Ulladulla Civic Centre will host a High Tea on Wednesday, September 14 from 10am to 12.30pm.
The month of activities will conclude with a Gala Dinner at the Riverview at the Nowra Golf Club on Saturday, September 24 from 6pm to midnight.
The Gala Dinner will include a three course dinner, local entertainment from Alibi Duo, a silent auction and the draw of the major raffle
All tickets for the events are on Trybooking.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.