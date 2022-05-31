Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven Goes Gold' in August and September

Updated May 31 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:00am
Shoalhaven Assistance and Support Incorporated is planning a month of activities 'Shoalhaven Goes Gold' in August and September to raise funds for Neuroblastoma Research and for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres.

