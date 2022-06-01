What is your Plan B ? Council supports drink driving campaign

Shoalhaven City Council and many local establishments are supporting a drink driving safety campaign and competition.
Council, in partnership with Transport NSW, invites you to participate in the 'What's Your Plan B - Win a Swag' competition.
The What's Your Plan B, if you are drinking, don't drive campaign, is part of the Local Government Road Safety program and runs for two weeks in the lead up to, and after the Queen's birthday long weekend in June.
Research shows people often underestimate the effects 'a few drinks' can have on their driving skills and overestimate their ability as a driver.
Studies also show the physical and psychological effects of driving with alcohol in your system, even only small amounts, can include:
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Amanda Findley said it's essential that we all make a sensible choice about how to get home safely after having a few drinks.
"Driving is not an option. Having a Plan B is a simple positive approach to making alternative arrangements to get home," she said
"The 'Plan B' campaign encourages NSW drivers to make positive choices to get home safely after drinking. Making a sensible choice might save your life and reduce the significant danger to others on our roads."
There are two single swags valued at almost $300 each to be won.
To enter the competition, write your PLAN B for getting home on an entry ticket available from the participating venues, and place it in the entry box.
The competition runs from this Friday [June 3] until Friday, June 17.
The competition draw for the swag winners is on Friday July 1.
