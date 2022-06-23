Melinda Schneider's Milton Theatre performance to be intimate, warm and atmospheric

Melinda Schneider's appearance at the Milton Theatre will in many respects be a reflection of the venue.
Her show on Friday, July 15 will be intimate, warm, atmospheric and inviting - just like the theatre.
The multi-Golden Guitar Award winner and chart-topping singer/songwriter, cannot wait to bring her Love Songs tour to the Milton Theatre.
"I love the venue and I love the area," she said.
"The theatre is such a great intimate venue and the audience is always warm and appreciative."
She has performed at the Milton Theatre on four previous occasions.
However, today's version of Melinda Schneider is different from what people have seen and heard in the past which is also reflected in her music.
Her bouts of depression and turning 50-years-of-age all play parts in making the Love Songs tour and performances so special.
She has taken her audiences [the tour has been going since April] on an emotional journey.
"The performance at Milton is going to be a night of connection," she said.
In this emotional, intimate and soulful performance, Melinda will perform a selection of her own original love songs spanning her 40 years in entertainment together with some timeless romantic cuts from the likes of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton and more. Melinda will also preview new songs from her forthcoming 15th studio album to be released in March 2022.
Her own vulnerability will be displayed on stage.
Go to https://www.miltontheatre.com.au/upcoming-shows/melinda-schneider-151 to get your tickets
"Bring your voice along as there will be singing from the audience," she said.
Love Song is a show inspired by the unconditional love Melinda has found with her long-time partner, Mark Gable, from The Choirboys, whom she will marry in 2022.
'I've been living in un-wedded bliss for the past thirteen years with Mark, but our little boy Sullivan, who is eight, came to me last year and said; 'Will you please marry daddy? I just don't want anyone else to marry you!' 'How could I refuse such a beautiful proposal?' Melinda explained.
Melinda, like many other performers, is enjoying being back on stage after a COVID-19 enforced break.
During lockdown she explored other creative outlets like learning to paint.
However, nothing beats a live performance and she is looking forward to seeing everyone in Milton on Friday July 15.
