Shoalhaven Aboriginal justice initiative to be expanded

A PROGRAM that started in Nowra two decades ago will commence in other regions as part of a justice initiative to help reduce the over-representation of Aboriginal people in the criminal justice system.
The NSW Government recently announced an additional $20 million investment over four years in justice initiatives.
The expansion of Circle Sentencing was included in the funding announcement package.
Circle Sentencing was piloted Nowra 20 years and has been highly successful.
The NSW Government will provide $4.2 million to expand the Circle Sentencing program from 12 to 20 high-priority Local Court locations.
Batemans Bay was named as one of the locations where Circle Sentencing will get delivered.
Uncle John Bolt, a proud Bundjalung man, has been involved as an Elder in the Circle Sentencing Program for 20 years. He remains committed to the program.
"I'm honoured to be part of this program, and over the past 20 years it's been really strong and positive, giving our community the opportunity to see our young people get a better start in life and stop being incarcerated," he said.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklins aid Circle Sentencing program will be expanded to include Local Courts at Penrith, Campbelltown, Wollongong, Broken Hill, Wagga Wagga, Batemans Bay, Waverley and the Sydney Downing Centre.
Circle Sentencing is an alternative sentencing method in which a Local Court Magistrate works with Aboriginal Elders, victims, respected members of the community and the offender's family to determine an appropriate sentence.
"In the 20 years since the program was first piloted in Nowra, more than 1,450 Circle Sentencing sittings have been held," Mr Speakman said.
"This approach has been found to reduce rates of imprisonment and reoffending compared with traditional sentencing methods."
The NSW Government announced:
