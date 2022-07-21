IT'S not often a national event comes to the region and Mollymook Beach will be full of action from today [Thursday, July 21] until Sunday.
The Australian Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Championships are currently underway and the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club will host the 2022 National and State IRB Championships.
Surf Life Saving Australia's National Sport Manager, Wayne Druey, was happy to give a report on the event and an update of the conditions this morning.
"Can I say - isn't good to be back after three years as 2019 was our last championships and here we are three years later - back and we are racing," he said.
"It's also great to be back on the beach with one of our prime winter sports IRB racing.
"Conditions today [Thursday] are not probably the greatest - we are going to have intermittent showers during the day with a breeze from the east.
"Swell wise is going to be three to four feet and we don't expect that to increase during the day.
"Event wise the opens hit the beach today."
The schedule is: Thursday July 21 under 23 and Masters Championships, Friday July 22 under 23, masters, interstate and open championships, Saturday July 23 open championship and Sunday July 24 open championship.
It is set to be a massive event with over 1,100 entries from more than 32 surf clubs around the country competing across U23s, Opens and Masters Championship categories which will take place across an action-packed four days of racing.
"Day one - let's go," Mr Druey said.
Today's racing finishes around the 4-5pm mark, with races tomorrow [Friday] commencing early from 8am.
