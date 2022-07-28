Acclaimed guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan are getting ready for this Shoalhaven tour
Slava and Leonard Grigoryan are counted amongst the finest musicians of their generation having developed a reputation for enthralling audiences with the energy of their performances and the breadth of their repertoire - embracing genres such as classical, jazz and contemporary music from around the world.
They will appear in at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on August 5 and the Milton Theatre on August 6.
The acclaimed guitarists have created a suite of music inspired by objects personally selected from the National Museum of Australia's vast collection tracing Australia's diverse and complex history.
Their latest album This is Us - A Musical Reflection of Australian was recently released and no doubt feature in their Nowra and Milton concerts.
"We chose objects that try to represent some of our First Nations' history as well as colonisation, migration, innovation and stories of love and loss. We were deeply moved by all of them." they said.
Eighteen individual musical compositions relate the brothers' response to, and feeling for their personal selection of objects from the 250,000 in the museum's collection.
Each composition focuses on a particular object and includes:
