So what is this flyer from Shoalhaven City Council all about?

DID anyone else get a nice little flyer from Shoalhaven City Council this week and think - now what is this all about?
Well it's appears council wants our communities to flourish and want local residents to take part in the process.
Council is talking with community members throughout the Shoalhaven to improve understanding of what our communities need to thrive, and for everyone to have a good life in the Shoalhaven.
Also, council is talking to people throughout the Shoalhaven about their social needs and the barriers they see in their community, and what opportunities they see to address them.
Residents living in the Shoalhaven and being asked for thoughts, ideas and information.
Council will use this information to help Council and communities plan for the future. With a better understanding of what Shoalhaven communities need to thrive, Council and the community can work together on strategic action for thriving communities across the Shoalhaven.
Go here to take part in the process.
