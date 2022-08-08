COMMUNITY resilience is just one of the things that will be celebrated this weekend.
Residents are all invited to the "Our Community Celebrates" event this Sunday [August 14] at Bawley Point's Willinga Park.
Depot Beach Rural Fire Brigade's Community Engagement Officer, Maree Cook, is helping to organise the event and said many things need to be celebrated.
"We celebrate the personal and community networks meshed and strengthened through the last few difficult years, although times have been tough, many of us thank our good fortune in living in the southern Shoalhaven," she said.
"Our community has come through fires, floods and pandemic. Through this period, many of us have grown in appreciation for our homes and neighbourhoods - its natural beauties and the qualities of the residents"
She said many neighbours, in difficult times, had helped each other in practical ways, and through this sharing have developed bonds of friendship.
The event will be full of free fun and activities.
There will be children's activities, live music from the Hooded Plovers - along with lots of food and drinks for all to enjoy.
"Our Community Celebrates" goes from 11am to 3pm.
People can meet their local RFS members and get some advice on how to prepare for the upcoming bushfire season.
The gathering of local Rural Fire Brigades and fire trucks will be the largest seen in the district since the 2019 - 2020 summer fires.
At least one brigade from outside Shoalhaven will participate in the event, reminding the community of the great help received during the fires from brigades throughout NSW, Australia, and the world.
Shoalhaven City Council, Vinnies, Anglicare, and Red Cross will all be present, aiming to aid with personal recovery, and the recovery of our businesses.
Community, however, is one of the main themes.
"By coming together as a community, we acknowledge that we need each other to recover and thrive," Marie said.
"I invite all local residents to think of those who have helped them during the last few years: bring them along and celebrate with each other.
"Council and helping agencies are aware they might not yet have connected with some southern Shoalhaven residents who have been hit hardest by recent events. There will be opportunities to discover and connect with services."
People can admire a display of quilts made by international quilters as gifts for people affected by the bushfire and some of the quilts may be quietly gifted during the event.
