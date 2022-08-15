Milton Ulladulla Times
TAFE NSW Ulladulla Cultural Arts students host exhibition

August 15 2022 - 12:30am
Burrill Lake resident Kathleen J Heath has poured her creative energy into ceramics for many years and has sold her work through the Ulladulla Pottery Group

A three-day cultural art display is coming up at the Ulladulla Civic Centre this week from August 19 to 21.

