THE Brooman State Forest Conservation Group is all set for its Stop Logging Shoalhaven Big Canopy Campout.
From tomorrow [Friday, September 16] the group is staging various activities to highlight its concerns about logging in the Brooman, Currowan and Shallow Crossing State Forests.
Joslyn van der Moolen from South Durras Friends of the Forest said the remaining bushland needs to be saved.
"With systematic logging across so many of the state forests between the Kings Highway and the Princes Highway these forests are being hammered, not protected," she said.
"Forests being logged now do not have 75 percent of forest set aside.
"Logging must stop immediately in South East NSW native public forests including active logging in Brooman, Currowan and Shallow Crossing State Forests."
See full details of the event here.
It is open to the public but "all attendees come at their own risk".
There is also a call for more softwood plantations and a focus on eco-tourism opportunities.
"Then wildlife and our local communities can continue to recover, forests act as a carbon sink and local small business focus on eco-tourism including mountain biking and camping," Joslyn said.
