Navy helicopter forced to take evasive action during stoush with Chinese jet

A Navy helicopter from Nowra's HMAS Albatross was forced to take evasive action during a confrontation with a Chinese fighter aircraft on Saturday, May 4.
The Seahawk MH-60R Romeo helicopter had launched from HMAS Hobart as it cruised international waters in the Yellow Sea.
Australia's Defence Department said the ship was undertaking routine activities as part of Operation Argos, Australia's contribution to the international effort to enforce United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.
During these activities, the MH-60R helicopter was intercepted by a fighter aircraft from the People's Liberation Army - Air Force.
The PLA-AF aircraft released flares across the helicopter's flight path.
"This was an unsafe manoeuvre which posed a risk to the aircraft and personnel," a Defence spokesperson said.
Defence Minister Richard Marles said the crew onboard the Seahawk helicopter were forced to take "evasive action" to prevent being hit by the flares.
He said the flares were dropped about 300 metres in front of the chopper and about 60 metres above it, but the helicopter was unaffected and all the crew were safe.
The Defence spokesperson said the incident was "unsafe and unprofessional", leading to the Australian Government expressing its concerns to the Chinese Government.
"Australia expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a professional and safe manner," the spokesperson said.
"Defence has, for decades, undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region and does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he has made "appropriate diplomatic representations" to Beijing through all channels available to his government.
"We've made it very clear to China that this is unprofessional and that it's unacceptable," he told the Today show on Tuesday.
"It's important that we make clear our position, which has been done at the diplomatic levels, at government to government, but also defence to defence as well," Mr Albanese said.
"It's important that we speak out when events like this occur."
