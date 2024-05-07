Get grooving in the valley at the inaugural reggae festival

The inaugural Kangaroo Valley Reggae Festival will launch this month as a one-stage event headlined by Sydney reggae and roots royalty, The Strides.
With cancellations of other festivals still warm across the country, Kangaroo Valley Reggae Festival is expected to be a big one, hosted by the The Friendly Inn, Kangaroo Valley on Saturday, May 18.
The Friendly Inn, has successfully hosted the Kangaroo Valley Craft Beer & BBQ Festival for the past nine years, and with a great response from attendees, the venue is now investing in an original live music event.
Matching humble venue beginnings like Splendour in the Grass, which launched their festival in 2001 at the Belongil Fields Caravan Park, the Kangaroo Valley Reggae Festival is starting out in much the same way, in the fields of a back paddock in a stunning regional location.
Caroline Lenati from The Friendly Inn said it was certainly a difficult season for the music industry, with event cancellations piling up.
"We are lucky here in Kangaroo Valley at The Friendly Inn, being the promoter and venue owner, we are in the fortunate position to be able to invest in the local live music scene," Ms Lenati said.
"This year, we're focusing on what's most important, bringing people together to enjoy great music at a great price.
"We've been looking to launch the Kangaroo Valley Reggae Festival for a while and now seems like the perfect time to bring on some good vibes."
The Strides will headline the day with their combination of high-energy dancehall reggae and their own original flavour.
"We give our all and put on a big party," said drummer Carlos Adura, who also plays with Tim Finn and Skunkhour.
Joining them will be MC Iha Jah and DJ Prento and a locals feature on the line-up too, including Benji & the Saltwater Sound System, Casuarina Light Phenomenon, JJ Spence Band, and Ren & the Rudeboys.
There will also be hands-on drumming workshops and performances from Damion Stirling of Beatmeisters.
Helping transport ticket holders to the beaches of the Caribbean will be local pitmaster King's Porker, serving up Jamaican street food with pulled pork and special sauces.
The Friendly Inn will have entertainment for the kids with it being an all-ages event, with kids under 12 having free entry for the day.
Tickets are on sale now at kvreggaefest.com and gates open at 11.00am, and the festival ends 10pm.
