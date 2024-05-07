Community to rally behind Cody Roach following serious infection

THE Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs hopes the rugby league and greater community will rally around Cody Roach.
Cody, a highly respected Group Seven Rugby League player for the Bulldogs, was recently admitted to hospital.
He underwent head surgery due to a serious infection.
Recovery will take some time and further operations may be required.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club would like to do what they can to help Cody and his family out during this emotional and difficult time.
The club is seeking donations for a raffle and if there is anything you can donate to help this local family out it would be appreciated.
Please contact the club on 0457 304 144 or direct message them at https://www.facebook.com/miltonulladullabulldogs
Everyone from the Bulldogs is sending all their thoughts and love to Troy, Debbie, Lleyton and Cody
