Tears were shed by the manager and staff of the Ulladulla Civic Centre Café as they said goodbye to the popular destination.
The last day the café would be serving coffees and cakes to their customers hit on November 23, after their lease was not renewed by Shoalhaven City Council.
Manager Kim Charters said she was heartbroken to be saying goodbye to the business.
"All us girls have shed tears over it, even some customers have shed some tears," she said.
"We're all absolutely devastated."
According to Ms Charters, the lease was not renewed by council as they want to "start providing food and drinks in-house".
However, a spokesperson from Shoalhaven City Council said the decision to close the café was made by the Milton Ulladulla Ex Servos Club, who "have continuously managed the Ulladulla Civic Centre for more than seven years".
"Under the conditions of the agreement, the Milton Ulladulla Ex Servos were expected to remain until early 2023 when council will resume management of the site," the spokesperson said.
"Expressions of Interest have been called to manage the café as part of a standard competitive process."
The café has been more than just a spot for customers to buy a hot coffee or some breakfast. For regulars in the area, the café has become a "meeting hub", according to Ms Charters.
"This is a spot where people meet to catch up, chat, be friendly with each other," she said.
"It has been a spot where community members meet for a long time and that is being stripped away from them."
While the staff made their last coffees, it was clear the customers were just as distraught as the workers.
Travellers Sue and Lez Cormack said the café has been a spot they stop at while they travel through.
"It's just in such a good spot, I mean, look at that view," Mrs Cormack said.
"And the staff are always so friendly."
Mr Cormack said he couldn't understand why council had not renewed the lease.
"This is clearly a spot where people like to meet for a coffee, it's obviously a big part of the Ulladulla community," he said.
"Why the lease hasn't been renewed confuses me for sure."
While the café is closing, Ms Charters said the workers and herself will be moving to the Ex Servos club to work there.
"We will still be working, but it won't be the same," she said.
Thanking the community for their support, Ms Charters wiped away tears with a smile of slight satisfaction on her face, as she watched customers laugh and enjoy their drinks.
While the last coffees were made, customers went behind the counter to hug the workers who had fed them for years. Tears were shed on both sides and the words of Ms Charters were abundantly clear: "This is a huge loss for the Ulladulla community."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories.
