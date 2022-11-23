Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Ulladulla's Mel Staunton selected for NAB AFLW academy squad

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla's Mel Staunton was selected for the NAB AFLW academy squad. Picture Tom McGann.

Ulladulla's very own Mel Staunton is kicking goals, having been selected for the NAB AFLW academy squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.