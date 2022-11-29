Pepper Thompson, a Joey Scout from 1st Burrill Ulladulla Sea Scouts was awarded the People's Choice Scout of the Year award.
Pepper, who is just seven-years-old, worked towards the Quality Education United Nations Sustainable Development Goal in 2022.
Officials said she continually works hard on all the projects she's involved in at Scouts.
Pepper has been a Joey Scout for two years, since joining in Kindergarten.
"I love that every night is a different activity, it's never the same," Pepper said, adding that the bring a friend night was a highlight of the year. "l love showing my friends all the fun activities we do."
Developing and demonstrating her leadership abilities such as speaking to her classmates about Scouting has been an achievement for Pepper.
In 2023, Pepper is looking forward to moving up to Cubs at the beginning of the year. "l can't wait to make new friends and be involved in different activities," she said.
Pepper's award came as part of the annual presentation of the Scout of the Year awards for 2022.
Officials said the awards celebrate Scouts who have made an exceptional contribution to Scouts and made a difference in their wider community.
A Joey Scout, Cub Scout, Scout, Venturer Scout, and Rover Scout were awarded Scout of the Year awards, while one People's Choice winner, voted on by the wider community, has also been recognised from amongst 19 finalists at a ceremony in Sydney.
"These powerhouse young people have created epic community-based projects and helped changed the world in 2022," said Neville Tomkins OAM JP, Chief Commissioner, Scouts NSW.
"On behalf of Scouts NSW, I thank all our finalists and congratulate our Scout of the Year award winners. I look forward to them continuing to inspire their Scouting peers and wider communities."
If your kids are interested in joining Scouts you can find info and register at https://joinscouts.com.au/
