Ulladulla-Burrill Scout, Pepper the 'people's choice' in 2022 annual awards.

Updated November 30 2022 - 11:58am, first published 10:51am
Pepper Thompson (centre) receives her award as the 'People's Choice' winner of Scout of the Year for 2022.

Pepper Thompson, a Joey Scout from 1st Burrill Ulladulla Sea Scouts was awarded the People's Choice Scout of the Year award.

