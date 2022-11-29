FOR the past two weekends, a group of people took part in a successful mental health awareness walk around the Mollymook/Narrawallee area,
Ice Schaap led the walk and now it's done he does not want people to simply forget about their own mental health and that of the others around them.
"Mental health, like physical health, can be compromised every time of year and not only on RUOK Day, MOvember or World Mental Health Day," he said.
"When changes in behaviour, mood and interest are observed, don't be shy to ask how somebody is doing. You don't need to be a counsellor to support someone and you can't say anything wrong.
"If everything is sweet, no worries, you just showed that you cared. If all is not sweet, you might have made somebody's day, or even more."
He said the walk in general went well and they enjoyed the nice weather conditions.
Ice, this year, divided the walk into two 30-kilometre treks, compared to the one day's 60-kilometre distance done in previous years.
Dividing the walk up into two parts meant it was not as physically demanding as previous times.
"As said before, on a physical level it was easier, but then again, staying at home is much easier," he said
"I think the "challenge" of doing 60 km (which takes about 12/13 hours with breaks) is bigger and more rewarding.
"Also the longer distance involves being further from the starting point, so more different things to see.
"We will have a chat with the group and see what we'll do next year."
The walkers appear to be keen for next year.
"There are always reasons to not do it [the walk], but as a group we motivated each other to continue," Ice said.
