Transport for NSW has released the preferred option for a major safety and efficiency upgrade of the Princes Highway from Jervis Bay Road to Hawken Road, between Falls Creek and Tomerong.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the release of the preferred option was another step forward in this key element of the Princes Highway upgrade program which aims to deliver a more safe, reliable, efficient and connected transport network.
"The Australian Government and NSW Government have committed $500 million to this six-kilometre stretch of the Princes Highway which has been identified as the highest priority in the Jervis Bay to Sussex Inlet project," the spokesperson said.
"Upgrading the Princes Highway between Jervis Bay Road and Hawken Road will improve safety for all Transport customers, improve traffic and freight efficiency, as well as connections to regional centres and services."
The spokesperson said the preferred option was developed and refined following community feedback, assessments of key constraints and further investigations into the highway design.
"The upgrade will feature a realignment of the existing highway and widening from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with median separation, as well as a major intersection at Hawken Road," the spokesperson said.
"The preferred option will provide greater connectivity for the local community and visitors, featuring an S-type grade separated intersection [or overpass], as well as service roads to connect properties.
"The preferred option was found to best meet the project's objectives to improve resilience, safety, access and efficiency of the network for all traffic, including freight.
"The option also best supports sustainability in our area and respects the community and environment."
Transport for NSW is encouraging the community to provide feedback on the preferred option to help refine the design and prepare the Review of Environmental Factors (REF).
Feedback will be considered as part of the REF assessment process.
The REF and concept design are expected to available for comment by early 2024.
Transport for NSW will be undertaking active community consultation throughout the project and encourages the community to contact the team any time to provide feedback.
A report outlining how the preferred option for the upgrade of the Princes Highway between Jervis Bay Road and Hawken Road, including the intersection type for Hawken Road and the Princes Highway, was selected is now available at nswroads.work/jb2si.
The report summarises the options that were considered and the criteria used to select the preferred option.
Feedback can be submitted to jb2si@transport.nsw.gov.au or 1800 570 567.
