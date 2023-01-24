Milton Ulladulla Times
Transport for NSW's preferred option for Princes Highway upgrade

January 24 2023 - 1:00pm
Princes Highway upgrade proposals. Picture Transport for NSW

Transport for NSW has released the preferred option for a major safety and efficiency upgrade of the Princes Highway from Jervis Bay Road to Hawken Road, between Falls Creek and Tomerong.

