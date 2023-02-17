Milton Ulladulla Times
Surf lifesavers on high alert due to heatwave

Updated February 17 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:46pm
Kiama SLSC Lifesavers Harrison Smythe and Lachlan Davidson. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Having made nearly 3,000 rescues this summer already, NSW volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards are urging the public to understand their limitations as a "low intensity heatwave" approaches.

