EACH time Jessica Kann steps onto the podium and has a gold medal put around her neck is special.
The Year 8 Ulladulla High School student dominated this year's representative cross-country season and just days ago ran on the track at the regional athletic titles [track and field], producing two more gold medal-winning efforts.
Jessica, in a short space of time, has won NSW All Schools Cross Country, the Combined High School - in fact the 14-year-old has won every state cross country title including the ANSW long and short course titles this season for her age group.
Then days ago she won the 1500m and the 3000m at the regional track titles in Canberra.
Her efforts can only be described as impressive.
Jessica, on the major cross-country circuit last year, got two third-placings and one first place.
"I have trained really hard and feel I am prepared better this year," she said about why she has produced such strong efforts this year.
"I made sure I am doing all the right things at training and outside training."
She raced three kilometres distances in last year's cross-country events, but this year her age group runs four kilometres.
"I like the longer distances," she said.
She particularly enjoyed winning the NSW All School event at Sydney's Eastern Creek and the NSW long course held at the Shoalhaven's well-known Willandra course.
"The win at Eastern Creek was pleasing because it was an all-schools event and around 100 girls were in the race," she said.
You would be wrong to think that athletes like Jessica take winning for granted - they enjoy the moment and move on to the next challenge.
"I know I am not always going to win and so no I don't take winning for granted," she said.
She is looking forward to the National Cross Country titles in late August to be held at Canberra's Stromlo Forest course.
Jessica has not run the course as yet but is planning to head to the ACT for a trial run.
At last year's National Cross Country titles in Adelaide Jessica got the bronze medal.
"I aim to better that place this year," she said about the National Cross Country championships.
Jessica said her coach Andae Kalemusic played a major role in her recent successes.
"Andae is the best coach I could possibly have," Jessica said.
