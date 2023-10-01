Members of Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club gathered recently at Dunn Lewis Centre for their monthly luncheon meeting.
Program officers Wendy and Kerrie, during the meeting, discussed with the members about a possible stylish gathering on Melbourne Cup day.
President Denise and Acting Secretary Sonia encouraged members to consider taking roles in the club's next committee.
As always, our lunch at Dunn Lewis Centre was served timely, with well-cooked and tasty food.
The club is grateful for the service and support provided by the friendly team from the centre.
Unfortunately, the guest speaker was not able to join us due to personal reasons.
The Club's Vice President Cherrie recently returned from an extended driving holiday to Northern Australia.
Cherrie took the opportunity to share some of her travel stories and photos including the spectacular Cobbold Gorge glass bridge and the ornately decorated Victorian-themed public toilets at Maryborough Town Hall.
The club, next month, will hear from Catherine Stewart of the Milton-Ulladulla Historical Society.Any women wishing to know more about the Club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 4454 4785.
VIEW Clubs advocate and sponsor disadvantaged Australian students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
The club supports three students this year.
