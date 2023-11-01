Be patient and just watch this space is all we can say in regard to the progression of two important pieces of road infrastructure.
Plans for the Milton Ulladulla Bypass and options for the South Street and Princes Highway intersection are coming along - slowly.
Transport for NSW was approached by Australian Community Media [ACM] recently for an update on both projects.
This is what ACM was told by Transport for NSW.
Transport for NSW is proposing to install traffic signals at the Princes Highway and South Street intersection to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow in Ulladulla.
The consultation period closed on September 4.
The Federal Government is conducting a review of federally funded infrastructure projects.
Transport for NSW will work with the Federal Government once the outcomes of the review are known.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke about the review when he was in Ulladulla earlier in the year.
He was asked about the Jervis Bay flyover and the Ulladulla and Nowra bypasses when it came to the review.
Mr Albanese said there was money in the budget for the flyover, but added "everything's part of the infrastructure review".
He described the pause in projects as "a short sharp review to make sure that every dollar goes to the right project at the right time, and this will be a priority".
But a review was needed, Mr Albanese said, because there were 800 projects on the national infrastructure list, and some of them were "massively undercosted, and couldn't possibly have occurred".
The Nowra Bypass and the Milton-Ulladulla Bypass, which Labor committed to before the last election, are on the list.
