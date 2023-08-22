The community is invited to have their say on proposed traffic light installation at the Princes Highway and South Street intersection in Ulladulla.
Transport for NSW Acting Regional Director South Brendon James said there are several ways the community can provide feedback, with consultation open until Monday September 4.
"We have heard the concerns of the local community about how unsafe the intersection is for both pedestrians and vehicles, including risk-taking turns by motorists, limited visibility, and hazardous pedestrian pathways," Mr James said.
"In response to these concerns, Transport for NSW proposes to install traffic lights as they provide the safest solution for the community into the future," the Acting Regional Director said.
"Sadly, each year on NSW roads we see too many serious injuries and fatalities from unsafe intersections just like this one. Transport for NSW is committed to facilitating the safest, most accessible roads for all who use them to reduce the chance and severity of crashes."
Meanwhile, Mr James said the proposed traffic changes aim to reduce risk-taking behaviour of motorists and make it safer for pedestrians to move from one side of the highway to the other, supporting the increasing foot traffic being experienced on South Street.
"Safety concerns regarding the Princes Highway and South Street intersection were raised by the community during consultation on the Milton and Ulladulla Traffic and Transport Study in 2018. All options considered during the Traffic Study have been recently reviewed, and the installation of traffic signals remains the most effective option to deliver the community the safest outcome into the future.
"Planning for the Milton Ulladulla bypass continues, while it's clear that the bypass will remove some traffic from the town centre, safety concerns at this intersection will remain.
"Community members are encouraged to provide their feedback either by completing our online survey or coming along to one of our community information sessions."
The online survey can be found at https://www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/south-street-princes-highway-ulladulla.
Transport for NSW will host community information sessions between 9am and 2pm on Saturday August 26 at Ulladulla Civic Centre, and Wednesday August 30 at Ulladulla Plaza Courtyard.
Feedback received will be considered prior to confirmation of the traffic lights and work starting.
For more information, go to www.transport.nsw.gov.au/south-street-ulladulla.
