'Tis the season to be jolly and spread some Christmas cheer, and as we all know ... go shopping.
Whether its grabbing the ingredients for our favourite holiday meals or trying to find the perfect present for loved ones, everyone will be spending plenty of time in stores.
And after such a tough year for businesses, Christmas shopping provides the perfect opportunity to support local industry.
President of Business Milton Ulladulla, Matt Dell, said sopping local was "vitally important" this Christmas.
"Small businesses are our largest local employer and the main driver of the local economy," he said.
"Unfortunately many are doing it tough with increases to cost, labour shortages and increased competition.
"Local businesses need our help."
Mr Dell asked the community to try a local shop before they choose to buy online.
"Whether a small independent or a major retailer, these businesses employ our friends, our neighbours and our kids.
"Buying in person you get better service and advice, whilst also supporting that business to continue locally."
Shopping locally also makes it easier for gifts to be returned or exchanged, added Mr Dell.
"If you are not sure, buy a gift voucher so the recipient can choose themselves and try it before they buy it," he said.
"Maybe you could wander the Milton shops over the holidays looking for some inspiration.
"Or try the large and small retailers in the Ulladulla for a big store special or a unique gift."
