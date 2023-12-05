Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Public School students enjoy a busy end of term

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 6 2023 - 10:47am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ulladulla Public School community is enjoying a busy last term for the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.