Ulladulla Public School students enjoy a busy end of term

Ulladulla Public School students started the day with a "Walk and Talk" to school in conjunction with students from the high school all dressed in yellow for R U OK? Day. Students walked to school from different meeting points to be welcomed in the school with a barbecue breakfast. The breakfast food was kindly donated by Coles and cooked by the wonderful team at Bunnings. Coles and Bunnings, thank you for your generosity! The SRC team had yellow ribbons, face painting, yellow cupcakes and a brilliant Talent Expo show. It was a fabulous day full of positive vibes.

