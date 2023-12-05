Ulladulla Public School students enjoy a busy end of term

The Ulladulla Public School community is enjoying a busy last term for the year.
The students have been taking part in various in school and out of school activities.
This is what they have been up to of late......
R U OK? Day
Ulladulla Public School students started the day with a "Walk and Talk" to school in conjunction with students from the high school all dressed in yellow for R U OK? Day. Students walked to school from different meeting points to be welcomed in the school with a barbecue breakfast. The breakfast food was kindly donated by Coles and cooked by the wonderful team at Bunnings. Coles and Bunnings, thank you for your generosity! The SRC team had yellow ribbons, face painting, yellow cupcakes and a brilliant Talent Expo show. It was a fabulous day full of positive vibes.
Talent Expo
Congratulations to our talented students who performed on stage for the school's annual Talent Expo. It was a show not to be missed. Congratulations to our teachers and students for the extra time and efforts to make this happen.
Fizzics Show
Students were entertained in the wonderful world of science with a Fizzics Show. Flames were dancing through a pipe to the tune of music, changing water bottles into the colours of rainbows.
Remembrance Day
The school's 2024 leadership group commemorated Remembrance Day at a service hosted by the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub-branch. It was a day to honour and pay tribute to those who selflessly served their countries, protecting the freedoms and values we hold dear.
Year 6 Berry Recreation Camp
A fabulous time was had for Year 6 at Berry Camp. Students enjoyed frolicking upriver on biscuits, riding over farmland trails, archery and a spot of indoor rock climbing. Good times were had by all students.
Swimming and Water Safety Program
Students in Years 2 3 have been walking to the Ulladulla Leisure Centre for swimming and water safety lessons. The students have thoroughly enjoyed their very valuable lessons.
University of Wollongong - Batemans Bay Campus
Year 6 students travelled to Batemans Bay campus to get a feel of what university will be like and possibly spark some interest in future studies/careers. They travelled around various sessions where they were able to have a taster of medical students, law students, engineering students.
