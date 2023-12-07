Slight change of plans for Ulladulla's festive Christmas Carol event

THERE has been a slight venue change for Saturday's Christmas Carol event at Ulladulla.
The event will still go ahead on Saturday [December 9] from 6pm, but it will now be an inside event.
Business Milton Ulladulla and its supporters will be staging their Christmas Carol event inside the Ulladulla Civic Centre, not on the venue's lawns.
It will feature combined school choirs, the Uniting Church Choir, Apex barbecue, and a visit from Santa at 7pm.
Refreshments will also be available from The Terrace by Killara Hospitality.
The festive season is moving into full swing with an upcoming RFS Santa run and a free Christmas lunch among the celebrations.
Meanwhile, the Ulladulla Wharf Markets on Sunday [December 10] from 8am to 1pm looms as the perfect place to get some gifts, given that Christmas is fast approaching.
This is the last market for the year.
The Milton District Band is playing from 10.30am.So come down and enjoy the music and get your Christmas shopping done.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.