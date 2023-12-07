Milton Ulladulla Times
Slight change of plans for Ulladulla's festive Christmas Carol event

By Staff Reporters
December 7 2023 - 3:07pm
The event will still go ahead on Saturday [December 9] from 6pm, but it will now be an inside event.
THERE has been a slight venue change for Saturday's Christmas Carol event at Ulladulla.

