Revealed: the most expensive and most affordable Shoalhaven streets

New data from Ray White has revealed the most expensive streets to live on in the Shoalhaven.
Quay Rd in Callala Beach came in at the most expensive, with a median price of $3,500,000.
The sought after waterfront properties along the stretch of beach have seen prices in the Quay Rd rise over the past year.
One recent sale by Ray White saw a four bedroom home go under the hammer for $3,702,000 in March this year.
A two bedroom house located on the second most expensive street in the Shoalhaven, Kangaroo Valley Rd in Berry, sold for $1,742,500 in September.
While the street with the cheapest median price was Jerberra Rd in Tomerong at $397,500.
A five bedroom and three bathroom home on Jervis Street in Nowra is currently listed for sale for $1,300,000. The median price for homes on Jervis Street, which is listed as the seventh most affordable, is $505,000.
Albatross Rd in Nowra is listed as the 10th most affordable street, with a median price of $535,000. A four bedroom home situated on a 7,590 square metre block sold for $925,000 in May this year.
The findings are courtesy of a list compiled by real estate group Ray White and are measured according to median prices.
Further north in the Illawarra, Gwinganna Avenue in Kiama has taken out the title of the most expensive street with a median price of $3,655,915 and Beltana Avenue in Dapto had the cheapest, with $600,000.
Rentals in the Shoalhaven are also becoming increasingly unaffordable, according to data released by CoreLogic.
Ray White Group data analyst William Clark said the Shoalhaven, like most of the South Coast, has seen different locations increase and decrease in price.
"A lot of the holiday home market has been vulnerable to the increase in interest rates, as a second home no longer fits in a households' smaller discretionary budgets," he said.
"The trend of retirees moving down south from Sydney offsets this trend a little bit, and thus we see the mixed picture of some growth and some decline."
Mr Clark said the most expensive streets are large lot sizes with impressive build quality.
"For the most affordable streets, we see many are located in Nowra. A larger town, though with no beach front, perhaps this is unsurprising," he said.
Mr Clark said the area appears to be becoming wealthier, as even the most affordable streets sit around the $500,000 median price range.
"Increasingly, we're seeing the house market in regional NSW offer fewer and fewer options under the price of $500,000," he said.
