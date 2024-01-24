Ulladulla Library to host a series of author talks

THE team at the Ulladulla Library is looking forward to hosting a series of author talks next month.
Authors Peter Lacey, Gillian Lewis and Karen Viggers will be appearing at the library in February to talk about their books
The schedule is:
Author talk - Peter Lacey 'Extraordinary Histories' Tuesday February 6 from 10.30am to 12pm
"Shipwrecks, gold rushes, bushrangers, and mysterious disappearances that have never been solved - 'Extraordinary Histories' is the first-ever history of the entire NSW South Coast, from Kiama down to the Victorian border. It's not really a history - more a compilation of very interesting stories from the area's past," is the book's description.
Author talk - Gillian Lewis 'Pearls and Pearling' Wednesday, February 7 from 2pm
"The Australian pearling industry will be the topic of a presentation by Gillian Lewis, from the National Maritime Museum. You will be taken on an exciting journey from a time before white settlement, to the rough 'grab what you can' of the early settlers on the nor'west coast of West Australia to the boom times before World War 1," is the book's description.
Author talk - Karen Viggers 'Sidelines' Tuesday, February 27 from 2.30pm
"'Sidelines' is a work is set in Australian landscapes and communities, and explores contentious issues, such as dying with dignity, displacement of First Peoples, wildlife conservation, clear-felling of native forests, and now, modern parenting and junior sport," is the book's description.
Meanwhile, residents can also take part in Shoalhaven Libraries' planning process - go here for details.
