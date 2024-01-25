Proud Aussie Margaret "Margie" Sheedy receives a fitting Australia Day honour

The word fundraiser appears a lot in Margaret "Margie" Sheedy's Australia Day honours list information.
The well-known Ulladulla resident receives a Medal of the Order of Australia [OAM] in the General Division for service to the community of the Shoalhaven region.
She has raised funds for Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes, Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary, Ulladulla and District Garden Club and Alkira Lodge Wollongong - all for many years.
Mrs Sheedy loved fundraising for the community - she was always ready to help anyone who needed assistance.
A love of drama has also been a strong part of her life.
The OAM recipient was a founding member and performer with the Milton Ulladulla Entertainers and a volunteer for community-based theatre group the Milton Follies.
Mrs Sheedy also coordinated the annual scholarship award [drama /theatre] for Ulladulla Public and High Schools for 20 years.
It's fitting Mrs Sheedy, a proud Australian, is today [January 26] named among many other Australia Day Honour list recipients.
Her love of Australia is strong and she is passionate about her country.
"I love Australia - nobody loves Australia more than me. There is not one thing I dislike about Australia," she said.
She is grateful for the life, full of family, friendships and achievements, that Australia has given her.
"I have just had the most perfect life that anyone could have," she said.
Mrs Sheedy's mother Ellen Mills wanted her daughter to be the greatest Australian she could be.
"By jolly I have tried to be a great Australian but my mother was definitely a great Australian," the OAM recipient said.
"My mum would be proud that I am getting this award and many other people will be equally as proud of me."
Mrs Sheedy was also part of the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
The OAM recipient is also a proud supporter of NRL side the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
